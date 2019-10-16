Millcreek Police investigating retail theft at mall

Millcreek Police are investigating a theft by deception and retail theft that occurred at the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the Millcreek Mall.

The incident occurred on October 9th. Millcreek Police are attempting to ID subjects that are caught on surveillance footage.

Police are asking that if anyone can identify these individuals or have any information about these incidents, they are to contact Detective Brian Henderson. His phone number is 814-838-9515, ext. 509. You can leave an anonymous tip at 814-836-9271.

If you would like to submit a tip online you can do so at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line