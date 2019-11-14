Millcreek Police investigating retail theft at Peach Street Wegman’s

Millcreek Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect seen in this surveillance video. The male in question is a suspect in a retail theft at Wegman’s in the 6100 block of Peach Street, this according to a news release from Millcreek Police.

The incident took place on November 1st with the suspect in question stealing multiple packages of diapers.

If you have any information regarding this retail theft, you are asked to contact Patrolman Kutterna at (814) 838-9515 Ext. 570.

If you’d like to leave an anonymous tip, you can do so by phone at (814) 836-9271 and if you would prefer to leave an anonymous tip online, you can do so at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line