Millcreek Police are investigating a retail theft from a local grocery store.

According to Millcreek Police, on November 29, 2019, a unknown male suspect was seen exiting a grocery store without paying for $680 worth of merchandise.

The male departed in a gray Toyota Camry.

Anyone able to identify the pictured male is asked to call Det. Mays at 814-838-9515 ext 416. You may also leave an anonymous tip at 814-836-9271 or online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.