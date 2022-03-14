(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police are investigating a retail theft after a man was seen walking out of a store with nearly $700 worth of items.

According to the Millcreek Township Police Department, a man in his 50s (pictured below) was seen walking out of a store in Millcreek Twp. on March 6 without paying for a cart full of items — total value $697. Police say the man was confronted and left the area on foot without the items.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mays at 814-838-9515 ext. 416, or leave an anonymous tip at 814-836-9271 or online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.