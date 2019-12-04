Millcreek Police investigating retail theft

Millcreek police have announced they are looking for a male suspect in a retail theft.

The suspect is described as a black male with a beard and mustache, who was wearing a Nike hat, a black jacket, and gray sweatpants.

The incident took place on November 12, 2019 at an unnamed local retail store.

Anyone that is able to identify the male pictured is asked to contact Ptlm. Brocklehurst at 814-838-9515 ext. 505.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.