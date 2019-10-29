Millcreek Police investigating retail thefts at Barnes and Noble

The Millcreek Police Department is asking for your help to identify a series of ongoing retail thefts from Barnes and Noble, this according to a news release from the police department.

The Barnes and Noble is located at 5909 Peach street.

If you have any information or can identify the female in question is asked to contact Detective Dan Schupp. You can reach him at 814-838-=9515 ext. 500. You can leave anonymous tips on the MPD Tip Line at 814-836-9271.

You can also submit a tip online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line