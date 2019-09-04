Millcreek Police investigating retail thefts at Boscov’s

Millcreek Police are investigating two retail thefts at Boscov’s at the Millcreek Mall. The first taking place on August 16th and the second occurring on August 18th.

According to Millcreek Police, security at Boscov’s observed a black male suspect take seven “iTouch” watches in the two incidents and leave the store without paying. These items are worth nearly $500 in total value.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s, with average height and a thin built. He also is described as having a thin goatee and his ears pierced.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ryan Mays at 814-838-9515 ext. 416 and you can also leave an anonymous tip at 814-836-9271

Here are some more images on the suspect in question: