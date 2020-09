Millcreek Police are looking into the cause of a suspicious fire overnight that damaged an apartment building.

Calls came in just before 3 a.m. for reports of a structure fire in the 3100 block of West 41st Street in Millcreek.

Once on the scene, firefighters found a bush on fire near the building.

They were able to contain the fire, but the siding of the building was damaged by the heat of the flames.

No injuries were reported. Millcreek police are continuing to investigate.