(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police are investigating a theft of personal property that took place at a local retail store.

This incident occurred on February 12, 2022.

Police say the person in the photographs may be able to provide some information related to the investigation.

Anyone with information or that is able to identify the person in these photographs is asked to call Detective Chris Buckner at (814) 838-9515 ext. 529.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

You can also leave anonymous tips on the Tip Line at (814) 836-9271 or submitted online by clicking here.