Millcreek Police investigating two car accident on West 38th Street and Lancaster Road





A two car accident in Millcreek sent one person to the hospital this morning.

Crews responded to calls of a motor vehicle accident on West 38th Street at the intersection of Lancaster Road.

According to Millcreek Police, a vehicle traveling North on Lancaster Road failed to stop at the stop sign, colliding with a vehicle traveling East on West 38th Street.

The driver of one of the vehicles suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

The accident is under investigation.