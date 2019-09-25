Millcreek Police investigating two overnight West Side Wine and Spirits burglaries

Millcreek Police announced they are looking for suspect/s regarding two overnight burglaries that took place at two different Wine and Spirits stores on the West Side.

According to Millcreek Police, they responded to two overnight burglaries during the early morning on Wednesday. One took place at the PA Wine and Spirits Store on West 12th Street, the other was the PA Wine and Spirits Store on West Lake Road.

The suspect/s reportedly smashed the front door’s glass in and proceeded to enter the store to take items.

Both incidents are under investigation and anyone with information relating to the break-ins is asked to call the Millcreek Township Police Department at 814-838-9515 Ext. 453.