Millcreek Police Department is investigating a theft of a wallet that occurred at the Millcreek Mall on May 21, 2022. According to their news release, the suspects have been described as two black females.

One of the suspects was later observed on video surveillance making several purchases at local retail stores using a credit card that was inside the stolen wallet.

Video surveillance shows the suspects operating a silver sedan.







Anyone who is able to identify the suspects is asked to contact Millcreek Police Patrolman Benjamin Steiner at 814-838-9515 ext 575.