The Millcreek Township Police Department is trying to identify the male in the picture in connection with a recent theft of cash at Walmart located at 5350 West Ridge Road Erie, PA 16506.

Anyone with any information on the suspect and/or theft is asked to call Detective Bolash with Millcreek Township Police Department at 814-838-9515 extention 436. Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271.