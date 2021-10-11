Millcreek Police need help identifying people of interest in theft case

The Millcreek Township Police are asking the public for help to find the two people in the attached photos.















Police would like to speak to them regarding a retail theft that occurred at a business along W. Ridge Road in Millcreek Township. They were last seen leaving the store in a white Chevrolet Suburban or GMC Yukon XL.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Henderson at (814) 838-9515 ext. 509. Anonymous tips can be left at (814) 836-9271 or submitted online HERE.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.