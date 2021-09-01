Millcreek Police need help identifying people of interest

by: Spencer Lee

The Millcreek Township Police need the public’s help to identify the subjects in the attached photos.

Police would like to speak with them about the fraudulent use of a credit card at a business along West Ridge Road in Millcreek Township.

Millcreek Police Department asks anyone with any information to contact Detective Henderson at (814) 838-9515 ext. 509. Anonymous tips can be left at (814) 836-9271 or submitted online HERE.

