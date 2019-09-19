Millcreek Police need public’s help to identify male theft suspect

Millcreek Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect in a theft of a wallet and fraudulent purchases.

According to Millcreek Police, a male is wanted for questioning in the theft of a wallet from the LECOM Health and Wellness Center.

The victim’s credit cards and identification were then used to make several fraudulent purchases from area retailers totaling in $10,000 worth of items.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his late 40’s or early 50’s.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Henderson at (814) 838-9515 ext. 509. Anonymous tips can be left at (814) 836-9271 or submitted online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.