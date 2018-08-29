Millcreek Police need your help identifying these quick-change suspects

Millcreek PD says the two incidents happened at different locations within the township.

The first incident, on 8/15 around 9:44pm, a suspect stole $150 cash from the Country Fair gas station at 2617 West 26th Street. This suspect is male and, at the time, was wearing a grey Kangol/newsboy cap, a grey long-sleeved sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and white sneakers.

The second incident occurred on 8/26 around 5:14pm. Two suspects stole $100 from the Country Fair gas station located at 5838 Wattsburg Road. Attached screenshots from store video surveillance show a black male suspect wearing a black Jordan hat, gold-rimmed glasses, a black polo/golf shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers. The male was accompanied by a light-skinned black female wearing a black shirt, light blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Detective Daniel Schupp at 814-838-9515, ext. 500 or schupp@millcreekpd.com.