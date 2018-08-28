Millcreek Police need your help identifying this retail theft suspect

Millcreek Police are investigating a retail theft from Boscov’s in the Millcreek Mall, which occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd around 8:20 pm.

The surveillance video from Boscov’s shows a white male suspect, slim build, wearing a white shirt, and black baseball cap, remove several articles of clothing from the racks and exit the store through the east entrance.

Please review the attached video of the suspect. Anyone that is able to identify the male is asked to contact Detective Adam Hardner at 814-838-9515 ext 460.

