Local News

Millcreek Police need your help identifying this retail theft suspect

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 04:17 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 04:17 PM EDT

Millcreek Police are investigating a retail theft from Boscov’s in the Millcreek Mall, which occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd around 8:20 pm.  

The surveillance video from Boscov’s shows a white male suspect, slim build, wearing a white shirt, and black baseball cap, remove several articles of clothing from the racks and exit the store through the east entrance.

Please review the attached video of the suspect. Anyone that is able to identify the male is asked to contact Detective Adam Hardner at 814-838-9515 ext 460.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected