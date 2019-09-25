Millcreek Police now using new public safety radio system

Erie County Emergency Responders are still getting used to the new public radio systems that went live yesterday.

Erie Police were the first group of responders to start using the new next generation radio system.

Today, Millcreek Police were looped in and are now communicating with the new radios.

The Millcreek Police Chief says the system has been working well so far. There are some minor issues he says needs to be worked out.

This new radio network is encrypted, so only sworn in law enforcement and medical personnel can monitor what’s going on.

“We’re looking forward to moving on with the system, getting things worked out and obviously being able to provide a great service,” said Scott Heidt, Millcreek Police Chief.

Some Erie County residents are expressing their concern with this new encrypted network.

“I understand there is some need for security on the radio systems. I completely understand that, but the dispatch, the general side, for many years has been open,” said Eddie Whiteman, Owner, Eddie’s Collectibles.

Fire and medical personnel will start using the next generation radios on October 7th.