As we see an uptick in retail theft across the country, we asked local law enforcement if we’re seeing the problem here in our region.

Millcreek police said they’ve noticed an increase in theft.

One officer said it’s not only stores that shoppers are stealing from but they’re also breaking into cars. She has some holiday shopping advice.

“We recommend that when people are out shopping that they are aware of their surroundings. Don’t leave things of high value visible in your car. Make sure your car is locked. A lot of thefts from vehicles are a crime of opportunity, so just take that extra minute to make sure it’s locked. Shop with friends. Groups are always obviously safer,” said Patrolman Katrina Kuhl, Millcreek Police Officer.

Millcreek Police also recommends keeping personal items close by and not leaving bags or purses unattended.