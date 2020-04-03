Millcreek Police officer taken to the hospital in overnight accident

Minor injuries were reported after a Millcreek Police Officer slammed his patrol car into a telephone pole overnight.

Just before 1 a.m., Millcreek Paramedics were sent to an accident involving a Millcreek Police patrol car near Zuck Road and West Grandview Blvd.

The unidentified officer reportedly lost control of their vehicle before leaving the roadway and striking a telephone pole before coming to rest in some brush.

Rescue crews were called in to help free the officer who was taken to the hospital for treatment..

The cause of the accident is under investigation.