Millcreek Police Officers to receive new glock hand guns

Millcreek Township Police Officers will soon receive new glock hand guns.

The Township Board of Supervisors approved the purchase during their meeting on Tuesday.

The department will purchase 70 guns from the glock manufacturer, at a cost of $36,000.

Millcreek Township Supervisor James Bock says this is the first time the department has purchased guns since the department was established in 1953. He added that currently, officers have to buy their own guns when they join the force.

“This is new territory for us. When talking with the Chief and conferring with the command staff and with the department, we felt it’s important to have uniformity throughout the department,” said James Bock, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

The township will also purchase new holsters for the guns, as well as a light to go on them before the spring. That will cost an additional $16,000.