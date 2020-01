Millcreek Police are looking for a man who robbed a local store with a rifle.

According to Millcreek Police, this happened 12:25 today at the AT&T phone store on the 2700 block of West 26th Street.

Police say the suspect entered the store with a rifle and left with cash and merchandise.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 20-30 years old. He was wearing a grey jacket, white or grey scarf, black pants, boots and a black mask. He was also carrying a red and black backpack.