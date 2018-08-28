Local News

Millcreek Police reminds residents to lock car doors following a chain of thefts in the area

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 01:45 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 06:37 PM EDT

Millcreek Police are investigating numerous theft from vehicle incidents in the past three weeks. There have been reports throughout Millcreek, with the highest occurrence being in the northwest portion of the township.

In most cases, the suspects are stealing property from unlocked vehicles. Millcreek Police are reminding residents to not leave items of value inside their vehicles and ensure they are locked. If you observe any suspicious activity, you are encouraged to report it immediately at 814-833-7777.

