Millcreek Police search for connection in Friday night shooting after victim gets dropped off at Saint Vincent Hospital

Millcreek Police are searching for a gold car, possibly a Buick or Cadillac, in connection with a Friday night shooting.

Investigators believe that the initial shooting took place in the area of McConnel Ave and Massing Court near the Erie International Airport.

It is believed that the shooting happened around 11:30 on Friday night.

Security cameras at Saint Vincent Hospital then caught the victim being dropped off near the hospital from the gold vehicle.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Millcreek Police.

