Millcreek Police searching for identity theft suspect

The Millcreek Police Department announced in a news release that they are looking for a person of interest in a case of identity theft.

Video surveillance from July 26, 2019 at the AT&T Store on Buffalo Road shows the suspect complete a purchase, while using someone else’s identity and billing information. The footage shows a female, with dark hair, blue jeans, and a striped shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Adam Hardner at 814-838-9515 ext. 460. Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.