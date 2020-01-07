Millcreek Police searching for suspect in retail theft at local clothing store

Millcreek Police have announced they are investigating a retail theft at a local clothing store.

On December 23, 2019, a local store observed an unknown black male walk out of the store without paying for two pairs of Levi’s jeans and two bed comforters. The total loss is $277.98.

The male suspect was described as being in his 40’s, 6’2”-6’3”, bald, with a goatee, wearing a black jacket, white shirt, dark pants, and tan boots at the time. The male departed in a silver Chrysler 300 sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det Mays at 814-838-9515 ext 416. You may also leave an anonymous tip at 814-836-9271 or online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.