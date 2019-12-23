Millcreek Police searching for suspect who robbed a West 26th Street Country Fair this morning

Millcreek Police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a Country Fair this morning.

It happened at the Country Fair located in the 2600 block of West 26th Street.

Police say the suspect came into the store and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect reportedly threatened the clerk with a handgun, but never showed a weapon.

Police are looking for a black man, who is 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and gloves, with a red bandanna covering his face.

He left with an undetermined amount of money.

If you have any information on this robbery, you are asked to call Millcreek Police at 833-7777.