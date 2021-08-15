Millcreek Police seek help in identifying suspect from bank robbery

Millcreek Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a bank robbery that took place on August 14th.

According to police, a man walked into the Marquette Savings Bank located in the 3800 block of Sterrettania Road around 11 a.m. and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a yellow and black ball cap, with a gray shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

If anyone has any information they are urged to contact Millcreek Police at 814-833-7777.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists