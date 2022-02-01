Millcreek Police seek help in retail theft investigation

The Millcreek Police Department is investigating a retail theft that took place at a local business on January 29th.

The suspect is believed to be a white or light skinned male who was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a red white and blue hat.

This suspect was seen driving an older model light colored Sedan.

Police are asking that anyone who has information on the suspect or is able to identify the individual contacts Millcreek Police Detective Chris Buckner at 814-838-9515 ext 529.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted here.

