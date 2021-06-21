Millcreek Police seek suspect in attempted robbery at local Pharmacy

The Millcreek Police Department responded to an attempted robbery at a local pharmacy in the 2000 block of Interchange Rd on 6-21-21 at approximately 10 a.m.

The actor demanded narcotics and possibly brandished an unknown weapon. The suspect was described as a white male, with a tan hat, grey hoodie, and black pants.

He was seen fleeing in a gold in color older model sedan with all black wheels.

Anyone that is able to identify them is asked to contact Millcreek Police Detective Ryan Presnar at 814-838-9515 ext 550.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list