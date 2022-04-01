(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police are looking for the suspects of a recent retail theft at Harley-Davidson of Erie.

According to a Millcreek Police news release, the theft occurred at 1:10 p.m. on March 30. The suspects allegedly stole merchandise with a total value of $770.

A photo shows the suspects leaving in a gray SUV, “possibly a Honda Pilot,” the news release said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Det. Mays at (814) 838-9515 at extension 416. An anonymous tip can be made at (814) 836-9271 or online.