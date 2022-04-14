(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are seeking a suspect in a recent retail theft.

According to the Millcreek Township Police, a female suspect allegedly stole some $800 worth of merchandise on March 28 from the At Home Store.

The suspect was last seen getting into a dark color SUV.

Millcreek Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call Detective Kutterna at (814) 838-9515 extension 570.

Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at (814) 836-9271 or submitted online.

Millcreek Police Department provided the photos of the suspect.