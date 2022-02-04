Millcreek Police seeking suspect in retail theft

Millcreek Police Department is seeking help while investigating a retail theft that took place at a local business on February 2nd.

The suspect has been described as a black female who was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt, and purple crocs.

This suspect was last seen driving an older model SUV.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Kutterna of the Millcreek Police Department at 814-83809515 ext 570.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online here.

