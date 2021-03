The Millcreek Township Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Regginal D. Welch, 20 year old black male.

Welch is wanted in connection with a homicide investigation that occurred in the 2400 block of Zimmerly Rd on March 23rd.

Anyone with information regarding Welch’s whereabouts are asked to contact your local authorities or Detective Cpl. Parmeter at (814) 838-9515 ext. 422.

Anonymous tips can be left on the MPD Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online.