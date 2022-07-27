The Millcreek Police Department is looking for two people who allegedly stole meat from a local store.

On July 15, a white male and female put some $1,000 worth of meat in a shopping cart and allegedly left the store without paying for it.

The pair drove away in a silver Subaru four-door sedan. The car had a spoiler and the front driver-side hubcap was missing.

Millcreek Police are asking for anybody with information to call (814) 838-9515 extension 587. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (814) 836-9271 or online.