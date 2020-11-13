Millcreek Public Library to receive $25,000 Keystone grant to fund needs assessment and feasibility study

State Reps. Ryan Bizzarro, Bob Merski and Pat Harkins announced a $25,000 state Keystone grant will fund a needs assessment and relocation study for the Millcreek Public Library, a branch of the Erie County Public Library.

The grant is part of a package of $5.1 million in competitive grants to 18 statewide public libraries through the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund, according to a news release.

The grantees can receive up to 50% of the funding needed to upgrade or rehabilitate public libraries.

“Millcreek Library has worked so hard to foster a love of books in our community. Even amidst the pandemic, they’ve served as a wonderful resource and continue to provide learning opportunities. This grant will help the library assess its needs so it can continue to enrich our community.” Rep. Bizzarro said.

“With the pandemic having such an isolating effect, it’s especially helpful for people to have a safe gathering place where they can go to search information, attend programs with their kids, or simply relax and interact with neighbors. Securing this funding is going to help the Millcreek branch determine how it can best expand and improve access to those resources.” said Rep. Merski.

“Having an accessible community library with open doors is critical because it reminds people that despite how life has changed, there is a still safe, familiar harbor out there. The funding awarded today is an investment in a resource that provides help, hope and a place for people to share common ground.” Rep. Harkins said.

You can learn more about the grants and the full list of awardees by clicking here.