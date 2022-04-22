(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township has been awarded a $500,000 grant for a Presque Isle Gateway District.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania Senate, the district is meant “to provide a cohesive, multi-functional district that leverages local and regional assets … and builds a character and quality of place that drives economic development to serve residents and visitors.”

The district’s assets are Presque Isle State Park, Scott Park, Waldameer Park & Water World, Colony Plaza and West Erie Plaza.

The funding was made available through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which is administered by the Office of the Budget. Projects within the program “Must have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generate substantial increase or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity,” the news release said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“I’m glad to have assisted Millcreek Township’s effort to get this funding, which is hopefully only the beginning of the dollars needed to create a distinctive and high-quality gateway district to Presque Isle,” state Sen. Dan Laughlin said.