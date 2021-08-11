Millcreek resident calls for Genesee Avenue to be fixed by township

We have heard from a number of people looking to get crumbling streets paved including one Millcreek resident who said that she can’t even cross her street to the mailbox.

Shirley said the roads in her neighborhood have been in bad shape for almost four years and she wants the township to fix the roads as soon as possible.

All of this rubble may cause a fumble for 86-year-old Shirley Flick who has been getting around the 1400 block of Genesee Avenue for 69 years.

“All I want to do is try to get my road fixed,” said Shirley A Flick, Resident.

Flick has been fighting to get her road fixed for four years. She said that she reached out to the township looking for answers.

“And Dan Ouellet supervises over there and he did come up. He talked to me and said the road is unacceptable. He would see what he could do. Now that was a year ago,” said Flick.

These road conditions won’t allow her to do the things that she wants to do.

“I have to wait for somebody to come and get my mail and I certainly can’t go out on the road. The walk is too bad,” said Flick.

The Millcreek Township Supervisor acknowledges Flick’s concerns. Ouellet hopes to have the road scheduled for repair in 2022.

“I get it. I want to do what I can to help her out and at the same time address the other roads that are in that area,” said Dan Ouellet, Millcreek Supervisor.

Ouellet said that there are 210 miles of road within Millcreek Township. Two thirds of it is in some form of distress.

However, the projects for repair may take a bit since there’s a new method to conserve resources.

“We’re actually putting more pavement down than actually spending money to move the equipment from here to there,” said Ouellet.

“And I’d like to see it fixed because I would like to go across the street and get my mail without having to wait for someone to come and bring it to me. I’m independent,” said Flick.

Only time could tell when Shirley and her neighbors would have their roads repaired.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists