Millcreek residents invited to open house to learn about the Township’s plan to preserve green space and address stormwater

Millcreek residents are invited to an open house this Thursday to learn about the Township’s comprehensive plan Embrace Millcreek: The Official Map.

The Official Map is a planning tool for the Township to identify property that may be reserved for future public use.

“It’s important to us that residents know that The Official Map is not a taking. The Township is not coming to take anyone’s property. It just gives our community the opportunity to identify key areas of greenspace that can be preserved for future generations or reserved for community use and provides the Township authority to negotiate with property owners before those areas are developed,” John Morgan, Chair, Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors.



Also, areas in floodplains or near creeks and streams are indicated on the Proposed Official Map. This is intended to proactively seek buffers and conservation easements near sensitive or flood-prone areas so that any development that takes place nearby can be done responsibly without causing stormwater issues or impacting natural resources.

The open house will take place this Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Millcreek Township Building — 3608 West 26th Street. Social distancing and masks are required.



Comments can be made at the meeting and via the Township’s website until Friday, April 30.



A final Public Hearing on the Official Map in front of the Board of Supervisors is anticipated to be

scheduled in May.