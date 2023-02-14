Millcreek residents are voicing their concerns over the township’s plan to purchase and demolish several on West Eighth Street.

The Millcreek Township General Authority voted on Jan. 30 to buy five long-standing businesses. The township purchased the properties for about $7.2 million.

Now, residents say they feel they didn’t have enough input in this plan before the authority voted to approve the purchases.

One Millcreek resident said information about these plans should have been more public.

“When you start this General Authority last year and decide that you’re going to go and begin the process of buying properties and then you meet with the land bank in December and ask about assistance with demolishing these properties, the public really should have been notified before Jan. 31,” said Mary Ellen Magoc.

One township supervisor said it’s great to see residents taking an interest in the future of Millcreek.

“We do have many opportunities for public engagement, information that we can share and that we want to get from our residents. The fact that they are now coming out and questioning, wondering what’s going on, I think is a really, really positive sign,” said Kim Clear, Millcreek Township supervisor.

One township supervisor said he doesn’t support the way the project is being funded.

“That is taxpayer money. I feel to spend $7 million on five properties using taxpayer money is not a good use of those funds,” said James Bock, Millcreek Township supervisor.

Boch said he hopes Millcreek supervisors take the public’s feedback into consideration.

“I hope that’s the case. I hope there’s a pause on this. I hope they can slow down the process and let the residents have some more input in this. In retrospect, that should have happened in the past. I don’t know why it didn’t,” Bock added.