Millcreek School Board approves budget plan

Millcreek School Board has approved next year’s budget with no tax increase and plenty of uncertainty.

The budget totals more than 104.6 million dollars with a 1.5 million dollar deficit.

The school district plans to use part of it’s general fund balance to cover that gap.

Property taxes will not increase, but officials warn the revenue impact from COVID-19 is still uncertain.

Three retiring employees will not be replaced and several non-direct instruction positions will be furloughed at the start of the 2020-2021 fiscal year.