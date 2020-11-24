Millcreek School Board approves recommendation to restart in person learning on January 4th for grades sixth through eighth

The Millcreek School Board takes another step towards returning students to the classroom.
By unanimous vote, board members approved a recommendation to restart in person learning on January 4th for grades sixth through eighth.
This comes after a survey of teachers and parents from the middle school grades was conducted.
January 4th has already been set as the in-person return date for grades K through Fifth.
Meanwhile the board also set a limit on any possible tax increase for 2021-2022.
The board approved what was called an “Act One Exception Notice.”
This act caps any possible property tax hike to no more than 3.6%.