Millcreek School Board continues to hash out a final budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school district is facing a 1.6 million dollar deficit, but could use the money from the current fund balance to close the gap. As of now, a tax increase for property owners remains off the table.

The board also approved an employee furlough to centralize attendance responsibilities.

Employees who offer direct instruction, such as teachers, will not be effected by the furlough.