The Millcreek School Board officials met on March 14. to discuss the budget for 2022 and 2023. The school board proposed options to reduce the 6.4 million dollar deficit.

The Director of Finance and Operations, Aaron O’Toole, presented several possible ways to help reduce the amount.

During his presentation, O’Toole discussed several possible options of where the district can make some changes to lower the deficit.

He included financial numbers from budgets in years past, current possible projections, and what the budgets might look like five years from now.

From the meeting on March 14. the possible changes could change or stay the same as the district continues research to find the best way to reduce the amount.

“There was a lot of movement that we had this year that was unanticipated. So we need to adjust as we are moving forward,” said Aaron O’Toole, Director of Finance & Operations.

“It’s hard to reconcile a budget this year knowing that you are structurally imbalanced for the next five years with no guarantee that you are structurally balanced,” said J. Michael Lindner, School Board Vice President.

According to O’Toole, the preliminary budget will be approved in April. The final budget will be approved in May.