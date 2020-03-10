Millcreek School Board discusses budget and renovations

The Millcreek School District plans to fix a seven figure budget shortfall while going ahead with building improvements.

At last nights meeting, school board members were updated on the district’s budget for next year.

According to the director of finance and operations, there is a $1.5 million deficit, but they plan to use $1.4 million from the current fund balance to close that gap.

Meanwhile, renovations Grandview Elementary and the Millcreek Education Center were also discussed. They are being called “absolutely critical.”

The school board is expected to approve the final budget in May.