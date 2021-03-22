Millcreek School Board discusses plans on the Erie County Technical School renovation

Millcreek School Board held their meeting tonight at 7 p.m. and discussed more plans on the Erie County Technical School renovation project.

There are new talking points of what could be the future for how much Millcreek School District is to pay to the renovation of the technical school.

The Millcreek School Board does have plans in the works in order to workout a new formula as to why they pay more than any other Erie County school district for the renovation of the Erie County Technical School.

The 9.9 million dollars that Millcreek is to give the development is according to a specific formula that Millcreek School District wants changed.

Currently the formula on how the money is determined is the assessed value of tax properties of each district.

Dr. Ian Roberts wants to change this to base it on enrollment numbers for how many students come from each district that are enrolled at the Erie County Tech School.

There will be another meeting to discuss this situation later this week.