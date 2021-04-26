Millcreek School Board discusses preliminary 2021-2022 budget

Millcreek residents are eager to find out if there will be a tax increase this year for the 2021-2022 school budget.

Members of the Millcreek Township School Board have announced a tax increase from last year.

However, there is some news for students as there will not be a cut in any programs.

The Millcreek School Board meeting discussed the preliminary 2021-2022 budget.

According to the Director of Finance and Operations at Millcreek Township School District, Aaron O’Toole, the budget last year had a zero percent tax increase.

This year the preliminary budget has been approved for 104 million dollars with a 1.8% tax increase.

“We made it from a budget that would have had a full tax increase of 3.2% to a budget now where we stand of 104 million with a 1.8% tax increase,” said Aaron O’Toole, Director of Finance and Operations at Millcreek Township School District.

O’Toole goes on to explain what the budget is comprised of.

“73% of our budget is tied to salaries and benefits which makes sense because we are in the service oriented industry people and pretty much 94% of our budget is already non controllable,” said O’Toole.

The noncontrollable part of the budget consists of many different items.

“Contracts that are already agreed upon whether those are labor contracts, transportation contracts, or state-law driven for special education cost or cyber tuition costs,” said O’Toole.

According to Gary Winschel, the Millcreek School Board will be looking at some programs to make them more efficient in order to reduce the budget.

“We will continue to look at bus routes on how we can make the more efficient and providing parents an opt out feature. We did that last year and saved about 200,000,” said Gary Winschel, President of Millcreek School Board.

Winschel also said that delivering information electronically will also save money.

“A lot of the things we did in the past year or two was print it off, send it home. So if we can do an electronic delivery of those we will save a lot money and expenses on those types of things,” said Winschel.

Members of the Millcreek School Board will approve the final 2021-2022 budget on May 24th.

The school board will not be using COVID money to balance the budget.