Millcreek School Board discusses using outside source for custodial services

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Talks about possibly using an outside source for custodial services in Millcreek School District continued on January 24th.

School board members said that they wanted to explore all possibilities of ways to save taxpayers money.

This could include sub contracting custodial services in the school district.

The district’s chief financial officer added that custodial negotiations continue moving in a positive direction.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

At the time of writing no official decision has been made.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News