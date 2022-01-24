Millcreek School Board discusses using outside source for custodial services

Talks about possibly using an outside source for custodial services in Millcreek School District continued on January 24th.

School board members said that they wanted to explore all possibilities of ways to save taxpayers money.

This could include sub contracting custodial services in the school district.

The district’s chief financial officer added that custodial negotiations continue moving in a positive direction.

At the time of writing no official decision has been made.