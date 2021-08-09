Millcreek School Board hopes to eliminate a penalty on real estate taxes again

Millcreek School Board Directors are hoping to eliminate a penalty on real estate taxes again.

Last year the board could eliminate the real estate tax penalty because of COVID-19.

However, the tax elimination may not be eligible past the 2020 fiscal year.

If approved, board members will have the discretion to determine a percentage of up to ten percent.

Tax statements have been sent out showing a penalty, but could change if the board gets approval.

A decision will be made at a future meeting.

